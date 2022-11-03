Michigan Voter Who Abandoned Democrats over ‘Sexually Explicit’ Books Slams Stephen Colbert for Doubting His Existence

An angry Michigan voter who abandoned the Democrats to vote for Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon over the Democrats’ extremism has lashed out at late-night host Stephen Colbert for doubting his existence.

During a recent debate against Democrat incumbent Gretchen Whitmer, Tudor Dixon mentioned that a voter approached her at a rally to express his disillusionment with the Democrat Party for pushing “sexually explicit” books in public schools.

“He said: ‘I found content in my school library describing how to have sex to my son. I went to the Democrats and I said, I cannot believe that this is in there,'” Dixon said of the meeting.

“He said because Democrats won’t stand up for our children and go back to the basics, ‘I’m leaving the Democratic Party,'” she added.

During his CBS show last week, far-left comedian Stephen Colbert appeared to allege that Dixon fabricated the whole meeting and that the man in question did not exist.

“Totally made up,” Colbert said.

“Fine. That happened,” he jokingly added in air quotes.

Well, much to Colbert’s dismay, the voter actually does exist and he goes by the name Khalil Othman, a 41-year-old Muslim Dearborn, Michigan, resident who did not appreciate Colbert’s sarcasm.

“To claim that I’m not here, I don’t exist, I’m not human, that’s absolute ignorance,’ Othman told the Detroit Free Press.

“If this person did his due diligence and start researching, or has his team do a little bit of research of who’s this person who attended Dixon’s rally, they will be able to find my name right away easy on social media. Just Google it,” added Othman.

Othman immigrated from Yemen, has five children, and ran for Dearborn’s city council and Michigan House of Representatives as a Democrat in both races.

“I am a proud Muslim American who expresses my values and concerns all the time,” Othman told the outlet. “Dearborn has been voting Democrat blue for the last decade or two decades. But not anymore. On behalf of myself and my family, I guarantee you for sure that my family and my friends will vote for Republicans.”

In a Facebook post, Othman further explained how the Democrat Party’s flirtation with sexually explicit education material pushed him over the edge into the Republican Party.

“Ever since immigrating to this great country almost 20 years ago, I’ve been a loyal Democrat,’ he wrote. “Never once did I ever vote Republican. However, the situation with the sexually explicit material in the schools was for me a bridge too far. When it comes to my kids and my family, I will not budge. Family before party!”

Neither Stephen Colbert nor a spokesperson for his show has responded to Othman’s statements.