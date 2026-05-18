Whoopi Goldberg: ‘You Can’t Convince Me There’s Nothing Wrong’ with Trump

Monday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Whoopi Goldberg, an apparent self-proclaimed mental health expert, said she strongly believes there was something “wrong” with President Donald Trump.

Goldberg said, “You know, with everything happening around this country and around the world right now, you know who finds time to post bizarre stuff. He did a bizarre dump of AI generated posts targeting Democrats, as well as a fake image of him walking with an alien and one where he’s firing missiles at the Earth from outer space. You can’t convince me there’s nothing wrong. Okay. I’m sorry. I don’t remember Joe Biden doing any of this.”

Co-host Ana Navarro said, “You know, you see, you see all of these images and video of him in meetings during the day where he’s falling asleep. Of course, he’s falling asleep during the day because he’s up all night tweeting out stupid stuff because, I mean, add this to the, you know, the meme of him as Jesus Christ, the meme of the Obamas depicted as apes, the meme, the fat meme against J.B. Pritzker. I mean, at what point do Americans and the people around him say, this man is not fit to be president?”

Goldberg said, “We’ll find out in November.”

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