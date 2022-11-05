John Legend Attacks Ron DeSantis: ‘A Cruel and Small Individual’

Pop star and Joe Biden surrogate John Legend took time out of his midterm door-to-door campaigning to insult Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), calling him a “cruel and small individual.”

In an appearance Thursday on MSNBC’s All in with Chris Hayes, John Legend accused DeSantis of undermining democracy by cracking down on voter fraud. He also brought up DeSantis’ recent decision to fly a small group of illegal aliens to Martha’s Vineyard.

The singer’s attack comes as DeSantis is easily leading challenger Charlie Crist (D) in the polls, ahead by as much as 14 percentage points, or 55 percent to the Democrat’s 41 percent in one survey.

“DeSantis is a cruel and small individual, and he’s found as many cruel ways he can to undermine the progress that the voters of Florida overwhelmingly voted for,” Legend said.

“You see his cruelty when it comes to arresting people who were told they were allowed to vote. You see his cruelty when it comes to him flying refugees and asylum seekers around the country based on deception and lies. He’s a cruel, small person.”

Watch below:

.@johnlegend: "DeSantis is a cruel and small individual. And he’s found as many cruel ways he can to undermine the progress that the voters of Florida overwhelmingly voted for.” pic.twitter.com/XJQnn9kjG7 — All In with Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) November 5, 2022

Legend continued his harangue against DeSantis: “It frustrates me because it’s your job as a journalist to show this but you’re also doing the work of DeSantis because what he really wants to do is make people afraid to vote. He wants to make people who have felonies on their records, most of them are eligible to vote — he wants them to be afraid to exercise that right.”

During the interview, Legend repeated familiar Democrat talking points about the midterms, portraying the party as the last line of defense against fascism.

“I think this election is a defining moment for democracy. We see so many election deniers running for state office where they will actually control elections,” he said. “We have so many who don’t even believe in free and fair elections who are running to administer our elections.”

He continued: “If we allow so many of these people who are anti-democratic, who are flirting with fascist tendencies to be running our elections, we may not have an actual democracy the next time we have an election.”

Legend failed to mention that he helped spread the Trump-Russia collusion conspiracy theory that sought to undermine the legitimacy of the 2016 election.

In a 2017 tweet, Legend wrote: “Trump is only consistently loyal to white supremacists and Putin.”

Trump is only consistently loyal to white supremacists and Putin — John Legend (@johnlegend) September 23, 2017

John Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, rank among Hollywood’s most vocal anti-Trump activists, at one point considering leaving the U.S. during the Trump administration. (They didn’t.) The celebrity couple campaigned for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in 2020 and participated in Biden’s inaugural festivities.

