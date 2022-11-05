Kid Rock Calls Oprah a ‘Fraud’ After Her Endorsement of John Fetterman over Mehmet Oz 

Detroit rocker Kid Rock called Oprah Winfrey a “fraud” after she endorsed Pennsylvania Democrat U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman over Republican Mehmet Oz, who got his start working under Winfrey’s wing.

“Oprah helped Dr. Oz with his career. I assume because she vetted him and found him to be a wonderful person,” Rock tweeted. “Now she is against him. Oprah is a fraud. -Kid Rock.”

Winfrey announced her support for Fetterman and other Democrat candidates during a virtual town hall on Thursday, less than one week before Election Day.

“I said it was up to the citizens of Pennsylvania,” Winfrey said. “But I would tell y’all this — if I lived in Pennsylvania, I would have already cast my vote for John Fetterman for many reasons.”

Along with Fetterman, Winfrey also endorsed Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA), Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), Texas democrat gubernatorial nominee Beto O’Rourke, and Florida’s Rep. Val Demings, who is running against Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL).

Fetterman’s campaign boasted about Winfrey’s endorsement, saying it “speaks volumes.”

Winfrey and Oz have a long relationship dating back to the 2000s when Oz joined Winfrey’s talk show as a recurring guest before launching his own talk show with the help of Winfrey’s production company, Harpo Productions.

However, Oz’s campaign is unfazed by Winfrey’s endorsement of Fetterman.

“Doctor Oz loves Oprah and respects the fact that they have different politics,” Oz senior communications adviser Rachel Tripp told Fox News. “He believes we need more balance and less extremism in Washington.”

Oz, who trailed in the polls for months, has seen a last-minute surge in the polls after the two candidates participated in their first and only debate last month. Oz now leads Fetterman by a two-point margin, according to the latest Emerson College poll.

