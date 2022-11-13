Tiffany Trump married sweetheart Michael Boulos at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, on Saturday and celebrated with loved ones.

She is the daughter of former President Donald Trump and actress Marla Maples, who were married for several years, according to People.

Maples told the outlet the venue was chosen because “this was Tiffany’s childhood home and where she was brought into the world.”

The bride was photographed walking arm in arm with her father in a long-sleeve beaded gown with a veil over her face:

Details on Tiffany Trump's wedding dress from Michael Boulos nuptials https://t.co/9a2o4cpiDM pic.twitter.com/zcjpELE1XP — Page Six (@PageSix) November 12, 2022

Tiffany’s sparkling wedding dress was to honor her now husband’s heritage, according to Maples, who said, “It’s a Lebanese American wedding, so we were so happy to have Elie Saab create the magic.”

Images of the couple’s wedding rehearsal showed the pair smiling while taking photos with friends and family:

First images of Tiffany Trump, Lebanese businessman Michael Boulos’s wedding rehearsal revealedRead more: https://arab.news/8qjce Posted by Arab News on Saturday, November 12, 2022

The couple’s relationship began in 2018 once they met at Lindsay Lohan’s club in Mykonos, Greece, and they became engaged in early 2021.

In a social media post on Saturday, Maples shared a video with images of her daughter and said, “Once I held you in my arms. Now as I watch you move forward with love know you’ll always be my baby, now and beyond your wedding day. Love, Mom.”

Boulos, whose family has businesses in Nigeria, proposed at the White House. At the time, Tiffany said it was an “honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family” at the location, “none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael! Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter!”

Meanwhile, photos taken inside the couple’s wedding celebration showed a band, entertainers on the dance floor, and numerous guests mingling and enjoying the occasion:

Inside Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos' luxe Mar-a-Lago wedding https://t.co/8HBVdoZoTO pic.twitter.com/ZNcGWHDob4 — Page Six (@PageSix) November 13, 2022

“At one point Tiffany was eyeing Greece as the location for a second wedding ceremony abroad, sources said, after deciding to hold the main U.S. celebration at Mar-a-Lago, less than two hours north of the couple’s current Miami residence,” according to the People article.