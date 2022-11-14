John Aniston, ‘Days of Our Lives’ Star and Father of Jennifer Aniston, Dies at 89

Jennifer Aniston has announced the death of her father, the actor John Aniston. The Days Of Our Lives star was 89.

The Friends star paid tribute to the television veteran on Instagram, sharing a series of photos of the pair together.

She wrote in the caption: “Sweet papa…⁣ John Anthony Aniston ⁣

“You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace – and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing.

“That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now I’ll love you till the end of time. Don’t forget to visit.”

His career began in 1962 and included roles in Search For Tomorrow, Star Trek: Voyager, The West Wing, Gilmore Girls and Mad Men.

Before daughter Jennifer’s Friends fame, John shared his praise for her acting talent.

“Jennifer is a natural talent,” John told E! News in 1990. “There are certain things you can learn in this business, and there are certain things you can’t learn. The comic instinct that she has in unerring. That’s her greatest asset.”