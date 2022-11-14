John Aniston, ‘Days of Our Lives’ Star and Father of Jennifer Aniston, Dies at 89

Jennifer Aniston has announced the death of her father, the actor John Aniston. The Days Of Our Lives star was 89.
The Friends star paid tribute to the television veteran on Instagram, sharing a series of photos of the pair together.
She wrote in the caption: “Sweet papa… John Anthony Aniston
“That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now I’ll love you till the end of time. Don’t forget to visit.”
His career began in 1962 and included roles in Search For Tomorrow, Star Trek: Voyager, The West Wing, Gilmore Girls and Mad Men.
One of four children, Yiannis Anastasakis was born on July 24, 1933, in Chania on the Greek island of Crete.
The Hollywood Reporter relates his father, Antonios, had gone back and forth between the U.S. and Greece before leaving his home country for good in 1935, bringing the family to Chester, Pennsylvania, where he opened a restaurant.
After many false starts, Aniston eventually spent three years as the Spaniard Edouard “Eddie” Aleata on Love of Life — Christopher Reeve played one of his stepsons — and six as the philandering Martin Tourneur on Search for Tomorrow.
His daughter, then just a child, appeared on that soap as an extra in her debut role.
It was his role in Days Of Our Lives that eventually defined him for U.S. and global audiences.
