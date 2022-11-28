Bob Iger Says He Doesn’t Like Disney Embroiled in Political Controversies, Will Try to ‘Quiet Things Down’

Disney’s old-now-new CEO Bob Iger reportedly said at an employee townhall meeting Monday the he doesn’t like seeing the company embroiled in controversies, saying he will try to “quiet things down” on the political front.

Iger’s comments come after his predecessor, Bob Chapek, picked a political fight with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) earlier this year over the state’s anti-grooming law, vowing to fight to get the law repealed. Chapek also pledged to commit Disney to radical LGBTQ activism, including putting transgenderism in children’s entertainment.

As a result, Disney experienced an enormous cultural backlash from parents who objected to the company’s attempts to indoctrinate their children in sexual ideology. Gov. DeSantis also fought back by revoking Disney World’s self-governing status in Orlando, a privilege the company has enjoyed for five decades.

On Monday, Iger told employees he wants to avoid getting Disney in political hot water.

“I think there’s a misperception here about what politics is,” Iger said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “Some of the subjects that have been proven to be controversial as it relates to Disney have been branded political, and I don’t think they are.”

“Do I like the company being embroiled in controversy? Of course not,” he added, noting that “to the extent that I can quiet things down,” he will try to do so.

On the subject of Florida, Iger appeared to try to strike a conciliatory note with the state.

“I had no idea what its ramifications are in terms of the business itself,” Iger reportedly said, referring to Florida’s decision to revoke Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District.

Iger said he needs to learn more about the situation. “The state of Florida has been very important to us for a long time, and we have been very important to the state of Florida.”

His comment stands in stark contrast to Iger’s public condemnation of Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law earlier this year.

I'm with the President on this! If passed, this bill will put vulnerable, young LGBTQ people in jeopardy. https://t.co/fJZBzre4yM — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) February 25, 2022

The Walt Disney Co. fired CEO Bob Chapek last week as the company’s stock tanked on the heels of a disastrous quarterly earnings report. But Chapek’s tenure was already fraught with problems as he oversaw the near-complete wokification of a once-beloved family brand.

As Breitbart News reported, Chapek aggressively pursued a host of far-left social causes, including transgenderism and the sexualization of children’s entertainment.

