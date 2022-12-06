‘Genetic Hybrid’: Kanye West Shares Theories for Elon Musk, Barack Obama Origins

Rapper and fashion mogul Kanye West shared a theory on the origins of billionaire Elon Musk and President Barack Obama, claiming that they may be genetic hybrids.

Kanye made his claim in an Instagram post on Sunday wherein he charged that Elon Musk looks like a Chinese genius matched with a South African supermodel.

“Am I the only one who thinks Elon could be half-Chinese? Have you ever seen his pics as a child?” Kanye wrote. “Take a Chinese genius and mate them with a South African model. And we have an Elon.”

Kanye then appeared to imply that Elon was not really a person and more of a “genetic hybrid that stuck” after former President Barack Obama.

“I say ‘an Elon’ because they probably made 10 to 30 Elon’s and he’s the first genetic hybrid that stuck… Well, let’s not forget about Obama,” he wrote. “I’m sorry for using curse words in Church, but I don’t have another word for Obama yet.”

No evidence exists that Elon Musk may be Chinese or that he may be a “genetic hybrid” concocted in a laboratory. Ditto for former President Barack Obama.

Kanye’s attack against Elon Musk comes after the Twitter CEO booted him from the social media platform for sharing a Nazi swastika crossed with the Jewish Star of David as a show of “love” for both. The rapper issued the logo last Thursday night shortly after his interview with Alex Jones wherein he said that he loves Hitler, Nazis, and Jewish people all in one breath while simultaneously denying that the two former groups murdered six million of the latter.

Shortly after sharing the symbol, Kanye West shared an alleged screenshot of a private text exchange between him and Elon Musk in which Musk said that West had “gone too far.”

“Sorry, but you have gone too far. This is not love,” Elon allegedly told Kanye.

Kanye responded, “Who made you the judge?”

Kanye then shared more of the alleged exchange on Truth Social that showed Elon praying the Our Father prayer, to which Kanye said, “I’m Jesus name.”

During his interview with Alex Jones, Kanye West took his antisemitism to a new level, praising Hitler while peddling Holocaust denial.

“I like Hitler. … I’m not trying to be shocking, I like Hitler. The Holocaust is not what happened. Let’s look at the facts of that, and Hitler has a lot of redeeming qualities,” West said while wearing a full-face black mask. “[Hitler] had a really cool outfit, and he was a really good architect … and he didn’t kill six million Jews.”