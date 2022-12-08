International music star Celine Dion canceled and postponed a series of European shows on Thursday, revealing the changes in plan followed diagnosis of a “very rare neurological disorder” that is affecting her singing.

A five-minute video posted on Instagram in French and English was used by the Canadian to reveal she had been suffering from debilitating health problems “for a long time.”

The 54-year-old said, “As you know, I’ve always been an open book. And I wasn’t ready to say anything before – but I’m ready now. I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time. And it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and talk about everything that I’ve been going through.”

Dion then revealed she had been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS), which she explained “affects something like one in a million people.”

It has been causing spasms that “affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal chords to sing the way I’m used to,” she explained.

Watch below as Celine Dion outlines her health diagnosis

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>