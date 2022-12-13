Golden Globes Slammed for Absence of Women Among Director Nominees Even Though Globes Voters Now Majority Female

The Golden Globes is facing blowback from the entertainment news media for the absence of women among this year’s director nominees, with many noting that filmmakers Sarah Polley (Women Talking) and Chinonye Chukwu (Till) both failed to be recognized in the category.

In addition, they called out the Globes for the fact that none of the ten movies nominated for best picture in the drama and comedy / musical categories is directed by a woman.

Who’s to blame? Other women.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association recently announced that women now make up the majority of Globes voters, with the voting body standing at 52 percent female. Voters are also now majority ethnic minority, with 51.5 percent of voters qualifying as “racially and ethnically diverse.” The diversification effort was put into place following the Globes diversity “scandal” of 2021 that led to the cancellation of last year’s awards show.

This year’s Golden Globes nominees for best director include industry veterans Steven Spielberg for The Fabelmans and James Cameron for Avatar: The Way of Water. Joining them are Baz Luhrmann for Elvis and Martin McDonagh for The Banshees of Inisherin, along with relative newcomers Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, who co-directed Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Last year’s winner for best director was a woman — Jane Campion for The Power of the Dog.

When the #GoldenGlobes return to air live on NBC following 2022’s non-televised ceremony, there will be no chance for a woman to take the stage to accept a directing award for a motion picture https://t.co/pw6ethBln6 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 12, 2022

The #GoldenGlobes did not nominate a single woman for the best director category. None of the 10 films nominated in best picture drama and comedy categories are directed by women.https://t.co/QHaESGO1R8 — Variety (@Variety) December 12, 2022

The Golden Globes is set to air live on NBC on Tuesday, January 10. Openly gay comedian Jerrod Carmichael will host the ceremony.

