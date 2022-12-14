Bill Maher Blasts ‘Insane’ Liberals for Defending Radical Islam

Comedian Bill Maher knocked liberals for refusing to criticize radical Islam while attacking anyone who dares call out its dangerous precepts.

Maher issued his critique during an episode of his Club Random podcast on Monday as he interviewed famed atheist Richard Dawkins. The conversation first centered on the Sundance Film Festival pulling the documentary Jihad Rehab in response to a mob of leftists that claimed it pushed Islamaphobia.

“We’ve come to this place where you can’t even go near a topic, certain topics, without the mob coming after you,” Dawkins said.

“Yes, it’s so insane how backward their thinking is,” Maher responded.

Maher then wondered how liberals would respond if suddenly women were forced to live behind burqas in public.

“If it was just a society that decided tomorrow to throw a fucking burlap bag over every woman, like head to toe, like a tarp on a motorboat and the liberals – what would you say about that, liberals?” he rhetorically asked. “If it was the news in the paper tomorrow? Uh, you know, ‘Iran to begin covering women completely.’ Would we just, ‘Oh, okay well you know.”

“Well, they’re terrified of being thought racist,” Dawkins responded.

The two also discussed the origins of the coronavirus and how the media would portray anyone who believed in the lab leak theory as a Republican.

“This whole issue should never become political. In this country, it became hyper-political. If you thought the virus started in a lab, you were a Republican somehow. And if you thought it started in the wet market with bats, you were a liberal. That’s insane,” Maher said.

“All the people who are saying, ‘The science.’ ‘We have the science.’ You don’t know s—. We know a lot more than we used to. We just don’t [know] very much,” he added.

Maher first started calling out radical Islam in 2013 when he said that liberals should stop comparing it with Christianity.

“That’s liberal bullshit right there … they’re not as dangerous. I mean there’s only one faith, for example, that kills you or wants to kill you if you draw a bad cartoon of the prophet. There’s only one faith that kills you or wants to kill you if you renounce the faith. An ex-Muslim is a very dangerous thing.

“Talk to Salman Rushdie after the show about Christian versus Islam,” he said.