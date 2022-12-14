Disney’s ‘Black Widow’ Star Scarlett Johansson: I Was ‘Groomed’ to Become a ‘Bombshell’ Star

Disney movie megastar Scarlett Johansson said she felt “groomed” and driven to recreate herself as a “bombshell” actress during the opening years of her career.

“I did ‘Lost in Translation’ and ‘Girl With the Pearl Earring,’ and by that point, I was 18, 19 and I was coming into my own womanhood and learning my own desirability and sexuality,” Johansson said on the Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi podcast. “I was kind of being groomed, in a way, to be this what you call a bombshell-type actor.”

The Oscar nominee continued, “It would be easy probably to sit across from someone in that situation and go, ‘This is working’ … But for that kind of bombshell, you know, that burns bright and quick and then it’s done and you don’t have opportunity beyond that … It just was an interesting, weird conundrum to be in but it really came back to working at it and trying to carve a place in different projects and work in great ensembles.”