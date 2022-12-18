WATCH: Ex-WWE Wrestler Velveteen Dream Going Nuclear in Tirade against Police During Arrest

A police video from August has been released showing very combative ex-WWE wrestler Velveteen Dream berating officers and claiming his rights were being violated during his arrest for assault.

The police body cam video recorded on August 20 shows wrestler Patrick “Velveteen Dream” Clark being arrested after he was accused of punching and biting a gym employee in a fitness center in Orlando, Florida, TMZ Sports reported.

In the video made by police officers who responded to the assault, Clark, 27, is seen repeatedly accusing officers of being “rookies” and violating his rights because they didn’t read him his Miranda Rights.

“This is crazy!” Clark yelled, even as he admitted to being intoxicated. “This is crazy! I work for the WWE! This is crazy!”

He is also heard carping that he had not been read in Miranda Rights.

“Hang up your f***ing phone, sir!” Clark said. “I was not given my Miranda rights! You f***ed up! You f***ed up, sir! I was not given my Miranda rights, so go ahead and bring me to your motherf***ing station, you f***ed up!”

“How’d you f*** up the Miranda rights, sir?!” Clark rambled as officers detained him “What are you, a rookie?! What’re you, a rookie?! Oh! We got a rookie on deck!”

The wrestler, who seems to be hoping to mount a comeback in the WWE, was booked and released at the time. And the case has since been settled after the victim said he did not want to prosecute the wrestler, TMZ added.

