Amber Heard Settles Defamation Case Against Johnny Depp for $1 Million

Actress Amber Heard has settled her defamation case against ex-husband Johnny Depp, with the figure of $1 million quoted by various sources as the agreed sum exchanged to end the matter.

The pair’s lawyers reportedly created the deal which will see Heard’s insurance company pay Depp $1million to close the case built on allegations of domestic violence, the Daily Mail reports.

Heard, 36, wrote on Instagram she had made the “difficult” choice to settle, qualifying it by noting it was “not an act of concession.”

Saying she has “lost faith in the American legal system,” Heard made clear she will not be going ahead with a planned appeal after their trial in the U.S.

Actress Amber Heard is reportedly “broke” after lavish spending, and now mounting legal fees, following her stunning lawsuit loss to ex-husband actor Johnny Depp, who sued her for defamation. https://t.co/YBfrN9wCHn — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) June 4, 2022

In an Instagram post, the actress said that she came to the decision after “a great deal of deliberation” and that she never “chose this”.

The post said: “I defended my truth and in doing so my life as I knew it has been destroyed.

“The vilification I have faced on social media is an amplified version of the ways in which women are re-victimised when they come forward.

“Now I finally have an opportunity to emancipate myself from something I attempted to leave over six years ago and on terms I can agree to.”

The pair have been locked in a bitter – and very public – legal battle on both sides of the Atlantic over the last six years after Heard alleged she was a victim of domestic violence during their short marriage.

A courtroom in London initially found in her favour, but a second case in Fairfax, Virginia, earlier this year came out on Depp’s side.

As she and Depp, 59, faced off in court jurors heard intimate and sometimes salacious details of their relationship, as Breitbart News reported.

Depp is expected to respond with his his own statement later today.