Actor Hugh Jackman Calls for Gender-Neutral Acting Award Categories

Australian actor Hugh Jackman on Tuesday backed “one gender neutral acting category in which all performers compete” as a way of merging male and female acting award categories into one.

His one in, all in categorization comes from Jackman’s personal belief that when it comes to sexes, “we all know it’s a much bigger spectrum” than “just two.”

The 54-year-old X-Men star made his pitch during an interview with the BBC in which the outlet claimed “some are questioning” the future of gendered acting categories in awards ceremonies.

Jackman revealed he’s a “a big fan” of having one gender neutral acting category in which all performers compete. He added:

That would be a really positive step. I don’t understand why it’s split into just two genders when we all know it’s a much bigger spectrum.

Acknowledging to the BBC he “might have just shot myself in the foot” as his own chances of winning would be halved if there was one non-binary acting category instead of separate best actor and actress categories, he went on: “Whatever the mix is, we should maybe just break down any of those categories that end up being divisive and unnecessary.”

Jackman’s call comes after the Gotham Awards, the annual New York ceremony for independent film, last year shifted to acting categories that aren’t defined by gender.

The Gotham Film & Media Institute said they will do away with best actor and best actress categories and replace them with “outstanding lead performance” and “outstanding supporting performance,” as AP reported.

While award shows like the Oscars, Emmys and Tonys retain the traditional male- and female-designated categories, others have shifted to gender-neutral awards as performers enter the public debate of human sexuality and its definition.

The Berlin Film Festival in March last year handed out their first none-gendered awards while the Grammy Awards ceased separating male and female artists in 2012.