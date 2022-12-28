Bob Marley Grandson Jo Mersa Marley Found Dead at 31

The grandson of reggae legend Bob Marley was found dead Tuesday. The cause of death for Joseph “Jo Mersa” Marley has not been officially confirmed. He was 31.

The singer’s death was first reported by Jamaican broadcast journalist Abka Fitz-Henley, who used social media to reveal Marley had been found unresponsive in a vehicle on the day of his death.

Marley was the son of Stephen Marley, who was also a musician and began appearing onstage with his father at the age of four.

He moved to the U.S. during high school and released his debut EP, Comfortable, in 2014 at 23.

Known for his eclectic stage presence and integration of traditional reggae with modern beats over the course of his career, Markey previously spoke of his desire to represent the “new generation” of Marleys, telling Rolling Stone magazine he intended to “do something new with my roots.”

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness shared a video of Marley on his Twitter account, calling the news “truly sad” and sending strength to the Marley family while Opposition Leader Mark J Golding similarly paid tribute, calling the death “tragic”.

“The loss of a child is a devastating blow no parent should face, my condolences to Stephen and the entire family,” he wrote.

DJ Walshy Fire of dance music outfit Major Lazer led the tributes on Marley’s final Instagram post, writing “Jah knows. His talent and intelligence was insane. Love you king. So glad I got to work with you.”

Marley is survived by his wife Qiara and daughter Sunshine.