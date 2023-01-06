Emily Ratajkowski Blasts ‘Emasculated’ Men After Swift Breakup with Pete Davidson

Actress and model Emily Ratajkowski is despairing of modern men in the wake of her swift split from Pete Davidson and ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, lamenting potential suitors eventually feel “emasculated” after spending any time in her radiant shadow.

Ratajkowski — perhaps best known for her breast-bearing role in Robin Thicke’s 2013 video for his smash hit single Blurred Lines – said it’s “f**ked up” men say they seek a “strong woman” but don’t actually know how to deal with it when confronted by one like her, so they “tear her down” as a result.

Speaking on her High Low podcast she said: ‘That’s what I hate with dating … men in particular.

“They’re like, ‘OK, yes, you’re special. You’ve done it.’ And they love it and love it, and then slowly they get emasculated and don’t know what to do with those feelings, and then they resent you.”

While she didn’t name any of her partners directly, Emily split from SNL star Pete, 29, last month after a few weeks of dating.

She went on in the podcast to detail how she feels about men who have a problem dealing with her, her beauty, and her success.

“They start to tear you down, and then you’re back to square one. And it’s so f**ked up and unfair, because I feel like a lot of men who truly think they want a strong woman actually don’t know how to handle it and… what it means for their own identity.”

“I said to my girlfriend, ‘I feel like I attract the worst men,” she continued.

“Sometimes I’m like, ‘f**k.’ Because I want a confident man. I don’t want an overly confident man who has something to prove and is trying to prove it through me. That is not what I want.”