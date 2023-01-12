Lisa Marie Presley Suffers Cardiac Arrest, Rushed to Hospital

Lisa Marie Presley suffered cardiac arrest at her Calabasas, California, home on Thursday, and was rushed to a local hospital. Someone reportedly administered epinephrine at the scene, and Presley was able to regain a pulse after CPR was performed.

Presley went into “full arrest” and was rushed to a hospital after EMTs responded to her home, according to a report by TMZ.

A source directly connected to Presley told the outlet that paramedics performed CPR at her house before taking her to the hospital, and that they were able to regain a pulse before she was transported.

It remains unclear why the cardiac arrest occurred, but Presley is currently receiving further treatment at the hospital, TMZ reported.

Presley, who is the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, was last seen attending the Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday night in Beverly Hills, where actor Austin Butler won an award for his portrayal of her father in the 2022 film Elvis.

The 54-year-old has three children, one of whom is actress Riley Keough, whom she had with her ex-husband musician Danny Keough.

Presley’s mother Priscilla arrived at the hospital to be by her daughter’s side a little after 1:00 pm Pacific Time, TMZ reported.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.