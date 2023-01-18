Jamie Lee Curtis Deletes Instagram Post Showing Photo of Naked Child Stuffed in a Box

In a strange turn of events, Hollywood star Jamie Lee Curtis has deleted an Instagram post after followers noticed a photo in the background depicting a naked child stuffed in a box, with some commenters comparing the apparent artwork to Jeffrey Epstein.

Jamie Lee Curtis, who endorsed Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential run and is currently attracting Oscar buzz for her performance in the sci-fi comedy-adventure Everything Everywhere All at Once, shared a photo of her Comet Productions office on Instagram on Tuesday. While the actress drew attention to the designer office furniture, a photo hanging on the wall ended up stealing the show.

The photo depicts a naked child stuffed awkwardly into a box, with legs crammed together at uncomfortable angles and what appears to be a look of discomfort on the child’s face. It remains unclear who the photographer is and what the piece is meant to represent.

5 days ago Hollywood has-been Jamie Lee Curtis posted a vaccine ad for Pfizer on Instagram 3 days ago she posted an extremely disturbing picture she has in her home of a child stuffed in a suitcase We have serious questions https://t.co/imDedvKJSk pic.twitter.com/Wr5Ss5Puer — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) January 17, 2023

In her original Instagram post, the actress revealed she tested positive for COVID. She also explained why she posted a picture of her office, though she didn’t address the bizarre photo in the background.

“Ok. This is a weird post. But I have Covid, so f*ck it. During one of the SAG nomination panels for @everythingeverywheremovie I told the story of how I ended up with my office furnished with my beautiful Pollack chairs from that movie,” she wrote.

“I mentioned if people followed me, that was not a cheap trick to try to get people to boost my numbers, but I couldn’t figure out how else to get the picture out into the world, that I would post a picture of them on my IG in my offices for @comet.pictures and I am a truth teller so here you go.”

Jamie Lee Curtis recently revealed that her son Thomas transitioned into a woman and now goes by the name Ruby. The actress said she fears transphobia toward her son-turned-daughter.

“I have a trans daughter. There are threats against her life just [for] her existence as a human being,” Curtis told a Spanish radio station in October.

