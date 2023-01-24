Beyoncé Accused of ‘Selling Out’ over $24 Million Performance in Anti-LGBTQ+ Dubai

Beyoncé has returned to the stage for her first live performance in five years, delivering a private concert in Dubai to mark the opening of plush new hotel Atlantis The Royal.

The original invitation for Saturday’s show mentioned a “once-in-a-lifetime performance” but did not specify by which artist.

Despite a strict no-phones policy at the exclusive, 1,500-seat gig, footage of the show flooded the internet, the BBC reports, however not everyone was thrilled by what they saw because Dubai has strict laws against same-sex relationships.

Those found to be in a same-sex relationship can even be punished by death in Dubai, with many fans pointing to her hypocrisy in accepting money from a country that would ban Renaissance, her latest album, which has been celebrated for “honouring black queer culture” and taking inspiration from LGBT icons.

No songs from the album were used in her 60 minute, 19-song set.

Bev Jackson, the co-founder of the LGB Alliance, told the Daily Mail the singer is a ‘huge icon’ for gay people and that she is ‘deeply disappointed’ in her decision to give a ‘lucrative concert in Dubai where same-sex acts are a criminal offense.’

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Kitty Scott-Claus also criticized the star on social media, saying: “Hi I have a question.. can someone explain why everyone was canceling David Beckham the other month but now celebrating Beyoncé for performing in Dubai? One rule for one and one for another?”

Another suggested, “Beyoncé isn’t a LGBTQ+ ally when she’s performing for money in Dubai and she literally doesn’t need a penny of it.”

Beyoncé, 41, performed for a star-studded audience – including Liam Payne and his new girlfriend – at the plush new Dubai destination.

The Grammy-winning star also got her daughter Blue Ivy, 11, up on stage with her to sing Brown Skin Girl at the exclusive bash.