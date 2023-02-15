Alec Baldwin Film ‘Rust’ Resumes Filming with ‘Enhanced Safety’ Measures After Shooting Death of Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

The Alec Baldwin western, Rust, that has been bombarded by indictments and lawsuits over the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins is set to renew shooting in New Mexico, with promises of enhanced safety measures to be put in place, according to reports.

Star and producer Alec Baldwin was charged with involuntary manslaughter in January in the wake of the 2021 death of the film’s cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, who was shot when Baldwin fired a live bullet from the pistol he was using as a prop during rehearsal for a scene to be shot on the New Mexico movie set. Hutchins later died from the bullet that hit her in the chest.

Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office

Hutchins’ family has also filed a lawsuit against Baldwin and the production seeking compensation for battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and negligence, months after Baldwin settled a similar lawsuit with Hutchins’ husband.

Now, Baldwin and the producers of the movie are announcing that filming is resuming after instituting enhanced safety measures, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

“The production will feature enhanced on-set safety protocols, including safety supervisors and a prohibition against any working weapons or ammunition. Live ammunition has always been barred,” the paper noted.

The Reporter added that Hutchins’ husband, Matthew Hutchins, has offered his “full support” for the resumption of filming after Bianca Cline (American Horror Story) was hired to replace the deceased cinematographer on the project.

The scene Baldwin and crew were rehearsing that caused Hutchins’ death has also been scrapped.

Prosecutors charge that Baldwin skipped the OSHA gun safety training that was conducted among the cast and crew ahead of filming in 2021. Officials also say in their filing that Baldwin had “very limited” training in the use of his crossdraw holster used during the rehearsal that left Hutchins dead.

The film’s former armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, has also been indicted for the shooting.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston