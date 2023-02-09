Gloria Allred Representing Halyna Hutchins’ Family in New Lawsuit Against Alec Baldwin

High-profile attorney Gloria Allred is representing the family of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’ in a new lawsuit against actor Alec Baldwin, who fatally shot Hutchins in October 2021.

Allred announced in a press release on Thursday that she will be representing the Hutchins family in their new suit against the disgraced actor, according to multiple reports.

Inbox: "Attorney Gloria Allred to hold press conference today to announce filing of new lawsuit against Alec Baldwin and “Rust” on behalf of parents and sister of Halyna Hutchins." pic.twitter.com/6RKj3SXeDI — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) February 9, 2023

The new lawsuit comes after Baldwin and other Rust producers settled a wrongful death suit filed by the late cinematographer’s widower, Matthew Hutchins, in October 2022.

While the terms of that settlement were not made public, it was revealed that they had agreed to complete the film with Matthew Hutchins now on board as an executive producer. Rust was expected to resume production last month.

Late last month, Baldwin was formally charged with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting on the set of Rust. If convicted, the It’s Complicated star could face up to five years in prison.

Around that time, Matthew Hutchins, who shares 10-year-old son Andros with his late wife, said in a statement, “I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin).”

“All of us believe Halyna’s death was a terrible accident. I am grateful that the producers and the entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna’s final work,” he added.

As for this new lawsuit, it remains unclear what it entails. More details are expected to follow.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.