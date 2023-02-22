Ernie Hudson Accuses ‘Ghostbusters’ Studio of Marginalizing Him: ‘I Very Selectively Was Pushed Aside’

Ghostbusters star Ernie Hudson has accused the movie’s studio Columbia Pictures of marginalizing him, saying he was “pushed aside” both during the making and the subsequent promotion of the 1984 hit.

Ernie Hudson spoke on “The Howard Stern Show” about his ordeal with Ghostbusters, which he described as “the most difficult movie” has ever made “from the psychological perspective.”

Hudson said he enjoyed working with director Ivan Reitman and the crew. But that was not the case with Columbia.

“The studio wasn’t, and the studio continued not to be. So it made it very, very difficult because I was a part of but then I very selectively was pushed aside,” he said.

“When the posters came out, I’m not on the poster. It took a long time. I went to the 30th-anniversary release of the movie… and all the posters are three guys. Now I know the fans see it differently, and I’m so thankful for the fans because the fans basically identified with Winston, especially young, I don’t want to say minority kids, but a lot of kids.”

Watch below:

Hudson said the Ghostbusters script changed after he joined the cast.

“The original script, Winston was in the very beginning of the movie. By the time we got ready to shoot the movie, Winston came in halfway through the movie,” he said. “All those things…It definitely felt deliberate. And I’m still not trying to take it personally.”

Hudson said he doesn’t want to make it about race.

“Anything bad, if you’re African American in this country, anything bad happens to you, you can always blame it on, oh because I’m black… You don’t want to go there. That’s the last thing I want to do,” he said. “I got nothing bad to say about anybody but it was hard. It took me probably ten years to finally get past that and enjoy the movie and just embrace the movie. It was really hard. Ghostbusters was really hard to make peace with it.”

Columbia is now a division on Sony Pictures Entertainment.

