‘Hunger Games’ Actress Jena Malone Says She Was Sexually Assaulted by Someone She Worked With

The Hunger Games actress Jena Malone said she was sexually assaulted by someone she worked with but didn’t say who the offender was.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Jena Malone posted a photo of herself in France taken shortly after filming The Hunger Games movies.

“Even tho this time in Paris was extremely hard for me , was going thru a bad break up and also was sexually assaulted by someone I had worked with,” she wrote.

“I was so full of gratitude for this project, the people I became close with and this amazing part I got to play. A swirling mix of emotions im only now just learning to sort thru. I wish it wasn’t tied to such a traumatic event for me but that is the real wildness of life I guess.”

Malone, who is said she has “worked very hard to heal and learn thru restorative justice, how to make peace with the person who violated me and make peace with myself.”

In The Hunger Games movies, Malone played Johanna Mason, a female tribute from District 7 who won the 71st Hunger Games. The actress is also famous for the movies Stepmom and Donnie Darko.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com