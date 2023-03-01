Watch: Disney Woke-ifies ‘Peter Pan’ in Reboot Featuring Girls as Members of Lost Boys

Disney has released the first trailer for its new, live-action movie Peter Pan and Wendy and the results are as woke as you would expect, with a diverse cast and girls as members of the Lost Boys.

In a sign of the studio’s confidence, Peter Pan and Wendy will skip cinemas entirely and debut on Disney+ on April 28.

The trailer features a sequence in which Wendy arrives in Neverland and encounters the Lost Boys, who are now gender inclusive. “But you’re not all boys,” a perplexed Wendy correctly observes. The angry, woke reply comes: “So?”

The inclusion of girls among the Lost Boys marks a revisionist departure from J.M. Barrie’s original novel in which it was explained that there are no “lost girls” because the group is made of naughty boys who fell out of their baby carriages and were taken away to Neverland.

Watch below:

This year, return to Neverland. ✨ Watch the trailer for #PeterPanAndWendy and stream the movie event April 28 only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/3DlRqtiyn0 — Disney (@Disney) February 28, 2023

Peter Pan and Wendy features non-white actors playing the roles of Peter Pan and Tinkerbell, though Captain Hook is still white and is played by Jude Law.

The credits say the movie is adapted from both the original J.M. Barrie novel as well as Disney’s 1953 animated film version.

Disney is still reeling from a number of woke flops, including the animated environmental movie Strange World, which featured a gay teen protagonist, and Pixar’s Toy Story spin-off movie Lightyear, which featured a lesbian kiss.

As Breitbart News reported, Lightyear‘s disastrous box-office performance prompted a lot of soul searching at Pixar, though Pixar Chief Creative Officer Pete Docter doesn’t seem to think the movie’s woke posturing played a role in the fiasco.

Disney came off a rough 2022 in which profits plummeted and the stock tumbled 44 percent.

