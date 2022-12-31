Woke Fail: Disney Lost $123 Billion in Market Value in 2022 as Shares Drop 44 Percent — Worst Year Since 1974

The Walt Disney Co. saw $123 billion of its market value evaporate in 2022 as its stock dropped 44 percent amid profitability concerns, CEO musical chairs, and a suicidal embrace of woke identity politics.

Not even Avatar: The Way of Water could lift the studio’s financial outlook as investors brace for what looks to be a turbulent several months ahead.

Disney’s abysmal 2022 represents its worst year since 1974 when the company’s stock dropped 54 percent, according to Dow Jones Market Data. For 2022, Disney’s stock was the second-worst performing among the 30 companies that comprise the Dow Jones Industrial Average, after Salesforce.com, whose stock fell 48 percent.

Disney has experienced a non-stop parade of bad news in 2022.

The company reported surprisingly weak profitability for its most recent quarter, sending its stock in a downward spiral while prompting the abrupt firing of CEO Bob Chapek and the return of former CEO Bob Iger.

Disney also picked an ill-advised fight with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) over the state’s anti-grooming Parental Rights in Education Law. As a result, Walt Disney World lost its lucrative self-governing status in the Orlando area — a privilege the company has enjoyed for decades.

The company has increasingly embraced radical LGBTQ activism and has incorporated transgender ideology into its entertainment for children.

As Breitbart News reported, it was a terrible year for Hollywood overall. Major Hollywood studios, streamers, cable providers, and other media giants lost a combined $542 billion in market value in 2022, with left-wing Disney, Netflix, and Comcast accounting for the bulk of the bloodshed.

