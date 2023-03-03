Joe Rogan Blasts CNN over COVID Reporting: ‘They Lost a F**kload of Credibility’

Joe Rogan has blasted CNN for its reporting during the COVID-19 pandemic, telling guest Russell Brand that the network “lost a fuckload of credibility.”
During Thursday’s episode of his podcast, Joe Rogan referred specifically to CNN’s decision to frame the drug Ivermectin — which Rogan took to battle COVID and touted on his podcast — as a “horse de-wormer” when in fact the medication has been used by humans for decades.
Rogan also called out CNN’s decision to alter his appearance on television.
“They changed my filter and turned me yellow on television. Like they took the original video of me and ran it through a filter to make me look horrible,” Rogan said.
“They did some wild shit but that wild shit that they did cost them their credibility.”
Last year, CNN’s chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta admitted that CNN should not have framed Ivermectin as a horse drug during an appearance on “The Joe Rogan Experience.”
“Does it bother you that the news network you work for out and out lied? Just outright lied about me taking horse dewormer?” Rogan asked Gupta.
“They shouldn’t have said that,” Gupta replied.
