Oscars In Memoriam Fail: Anne Heche, Tom Sizemore, Paul Sorvino, and More Missing from Segment

The 2023 Oscars In Memoriam segment on Sunday night has drawn criticism for those Hollywood names left unregarded including Anne Heche, Tom Sizemore, Paul Sorvino, Charlbi Dean, and Leslie Jordan. To name a few.

Family, friends, and viewers have all expressed surprise and disappointment at the absences they fairly expected to have been included in a segment saluting stars and filmmakers who died over the past year.

Before introducing the In Memoriam montage Sunday night, Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel tried to make light of it, saying “Now it’s time for the interactive part of the show. Everybody, please get out your phones, it’s time to vote. If you think Robert Blake should be part of the In Memoriam montage, text, ‘give me a Blake’ to the number on your screen.”

Blake was omitted. Then again he had company.

As Variety reported, John Travolta appeared to be overcome with emotion as he introduced the annual tributes which featured Lenny Kravitz performing “Calling All Angels” alongside a fond tribute to Grease co-star Olivia Newton-John.

On social media the response was somewhat more underwhelming.

@thejstoobs tweeted, “Did they really leave out one of the leads of best picture nominee, Triangle of Sadness, Charlbi Dean from the In Memoriam? #Oscars”

“No Leslie Jordan or Paul Sorvino in the In Memoriam segment? What the f—? #Oscars #AcademyAwards” tweeted @HunterBVideo

Twitter user Matt Acuña said, “The Oscars not including Sacheen Littlefeather in the In Memoriam section is so disrespectful after what they put her through.”

And @OyeLoui tweeted, “A shame that @TheAcademy did not feature Ignacio Lopez Tarso in their In Memoriam tribute. The Mexican actor played Macario, in the movie of the same name, which was the first ever Mexican film to be nominated for an #Oscar. RIP, maestro.”

Variety detailed other viewers specifically mentioned the likes of Heche, who starred in such movies as Donnie Brasco, Volcano and Wag the Dog and on such TV shows as Men in Trees and Hung; South African Triangle of Sadness actress Dean; character actor Sorvino; Call Me Kat and Will & Grace actor Jordan; and Sizemore, who starred as Sgt. Mike Horvath in Steven Spielberg’s Saving Private Ryan and portrayed cops, crooks and psychopaths, should have been included.

Confusingly all are part of the In Memoriam section of the Oscars website.

Actress Lydia Cornell (Too Close for Comfort) joined those who appeared non-plussed by what transpired.

She asked: “Can anyone explain why this happens every year? Oscars In Memoriam Segment Missing Paul Sorvino, Anne Heche, Tom Sizemore, Leslie Jordan and Charlbi Dean From Oscar-Nominated ‘Triangle Of Sadness’”

Among the big Hollywood names who did get memorialized during the ceremony this year were stars James Caan, Angela Lansbury, Gina Lollobrigida, Newton-John and Raquel Welch, as well as director Wolfgang Petersen.