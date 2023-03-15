Nolte: Incompetent Oscars Really Blew the In Memoriam Segment

The basement-rated Academy Awards not only put on a terrible show every year, these idiots always blow the In Memoriam segment. They blew it so badly this year that I can hardly believe it.

Every year, the Oscars slow things down for a few minutes to honor those in the film industry who passed during the previous year. Every year, the stupid Oscars forget someone, but the snubs were jaw-dropping this year.

The Motion Picture Academy is supposed to represent the best of the best… And yet, year after year, we get a good look at just how incompetent and talentless the entertainment industry is with an overlong, boring, poorly produced, four-hour slog.

How does a cable network, Turner Classic Movies, get the In Memoriam 100 percent right every year, and the cream of Hollywood’s crop blows it?

Look at how great and comprehensive TCM is. Remember, the video below was produced at the end of last year, so you won’t see everyone the Academy snubbed.

Here’s a list of the people these Academy idiots forgot or chose not to include in this year’s In Memoriam segment…

Paul Sorvino – One of the greatest actors of the last 50 years.

Anne Heche

Philip Baker Hall

Tom Sizemore

Robert Blake

Topol – Oscar-nominated actor.

LQ Jones

Bo Hopkins

Robert Morse

Fred Ward

David Warner

Henry Silva

Clu Gulager

Melinda Dillon – Twice Oscar-nominated actress.

Tony Sirico –

Jean-Louis Trintignant – starred in three Oscar-winning movies.

Stella Stevens

Cindy Williams – American Grafitti, The Conversation

Charlbi Dean – Starred in a Best Picture nominee from this year!

Mike Hodges

Hugh Hudson – Directed 1981 Best Picture winner Chariots of Fire.

How do you leave these people out? There’s no excuse other than terrible judgment, outright stupidity, or some kind of personal grudge.

Maybe Paul Sorvino appeared on Fox News too often?

Maybe Bo Hopkins was a little too country?

Maybe Fred Ward was a little too masculine?

These glaring omissions, these inexplicable snubs, further damage the Academy in the eyes of the public. It’s just one thing after another with these losers. These bubbled, out-of-touch, anti-art idiots seem determined to drain our goodwill.

Part of the problem is that they have no respect for their own history. Leftists think film history began with Buffy the Vampire Slayer. The rich history of the motion picture, especially those we are starting to lose who came of age during the New Hollywood of the 70s and 80s, feels as foreign to the people in charge now as the silent era, as buggy whips and corsets.

It’s tragic. One of the reasons the Easy Rider/Raging Bull generation made such great movies is that they embraced and cherished Hollywood’s past. Directors like Spielberg, Scorsese, Bogdonovich, Lucas, Milius and Coppola respected the John Fords who came before. This new Tik Tok generation is spoiled, shallow, and too self-involved to learn or want to learn anything. They think they know it all because everyone on Twitter says so.

