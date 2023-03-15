Trans Reality Star Jazz Jennings Not Satisfied by ‘Gender-Affirming’ Procedures: ‘I Don’t Feel Like Me, Ever’

Jazz Jennings onstage during The 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on April 02, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for GLAAD)
Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for GLAAD
David Ng

After eight seasons, four “sex change” surgeries, and countless hormone treatments, TLC’s I Am Jazz star Jazz Jennings still doesn’t feel right. “I don’t feel like me, ever,” Jennings revealed in a recent episode.

Jazz Jennings, who was born a boy and declared himself transgender at the age of five, confessed feelings of dissatisfaction to his mother Jeanette. “I just want to feel like myself. All I want is to be happy and feel like me, and I don’t feel like me, ever,” Jazz said in the emotional exchange caught on camera.

The current season follows Jazz’s severe weight gain and adventures in dating and romance. Now 22 years old and a student at Harvard University, the reality TV star has tried dating men but revealed he was attracted to a woman in the latest episode.

Watch below:

Jazz’s dating life has been challenging. Growing up, “I was always called the chick with the dick, and the boys would ignore me,” Jazz tweeted.

“Trans women are beautiful,” Jazz later tweeted. “Get to know us before you judge us.”

As a Florida resident, Jazz Jennings has used social media to attack Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) over his anti-grooming platform, which includes the Parental Rights in Education Law that prohibits the teaching of sexuality and radical gender ideology to kids in kindergarten through third grade.

