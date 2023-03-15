After eight seasons, four “sex change” surgeries, and countless hormone treatments, TLC’s I Am Jazz star Jazz Jennings still doesn’t feel right. “I don’t feel like me, ever,” Jennings revealed in a recent episode.

Jazz Jennings, who was born a boy and declared himself transgender at the age of five, confessed feelings of dissatisfaction to his mother Jeanette. “I just want to feel like myself. All I want is to be happy and feel like me, and I don’t feel like me, ever,” Jazz said in the emotional exchange caught on camera.

The current season follows Jazz’s severe weight gain and adventures in dating and romance. Now 22 years old and a student at Harvard University, the reality TV star has tried dating men but revealed he was attracted to a woman in the latest episode.

Watch below:

The mother of #IAmJazz gaslighting Jazz and saying jazz is their own worst enemy Jazz says they don’t feel like themselves – nothing has changed – even though they’ve transitioned – their inner feelings is exactly the same as it did before 😳 pic.twitter.com/ThedcTWO0B — Seren Jones 🏴 (@TheSerenJones) February 27, 2023

Jazz’s dating life has been challenging. Growing up, “I was always called the chick with the dick, and the boys would ignore me,” Jazz tweeted.

“Trans women are beautiful,” Jazz later tweeted. “Get to know us before you judge us.”

Trans women are beautiful. Get to know us before you judge us 🏳️‍⚧️ — Jazz Jennings (@JazzJennings__) February 8, 2023

As a Florida resident, Jazz Jennings has used social media to attack Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) over his anti-grooming platform, which includes the Parental Rights in Education Law that prohibits the teaching of sexuality and radical gender ideology to kids in kindergarten through third grade.

Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis has taken aim at LGBTQ young people, working to ban books, muzzle teachers, and censor conversations about LGBTQ people in schools. I'm working with @equalityfl and @glaad to fight back! pic.twitter.com/FSctp51VMY — Jazz Jennings (@JazzJennings__) February 15, 2022

