Gwyneth Paltrow Says She Inserts Ozone up Her Butt for ‘Wellness’

Oscar-winning actress and Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow revealed in a recent interview that she inserts ozone up her butt for “wellness.”

After being asked “What’s the weirdest wellness thing that you’ve done?” by Dr. Will Cole during her recent appearance on his The Art of Being Well podcast, Paltrow said, “I have used ozone therapy, rectally.”

“Can I say that? It’s pretty weird, but it’s been very helpful,” the Thanks for Sharing star added, laughing.

Rectal ozone therapy refers to the practice of inserting “medical grade ozone directly into the colon via the rectum,” according to the ozone therapy website, drsozone.com.

The rectal ozone therapy seeks to boost oxygen efficiency, balance the immune system, reduce oxidative stress, improve blood circulation, and “detoxify the body on a cellular level,” the website adds.

“There may potentially be a role for ozone therapy someday, but right now it hasn’t been studied enough,” Cleveland Clinic pulmonologist Vickram Tejwani said in December about this type of therapy.

“We need more data on the potential side effects, which could be severe, before we start offering it as a mainstream therapy or treatment,” Tejwani added.

During her appearance on The Art of Being Well podcast, Paltrow also talked about the public scrutiny she has received in response to her bizarre life choices.

“For years it still hurts your feelings,” the Talented Mr. Ripley star said. “I just let it go, because I realized you’re never, ever going to be able to win everybody over. And the pursuit of trying to win somebody over is so awful.”

“Why do we have so much obesity, depression, and type-2 diabetes?” Paltrow added. “We have autonomy over our bodies; what we put into our bodies — when we have a certain degree of mastery of ourselves, we can really start to change our lives and feel really good.”

Speaking of what one puts into their own bodies — in January, Paltrow reminisced about what it was like being a celebrity in the ’90s, telling late-night host James Corden that one could “do cocaine and not get caught,” as well as take home random men because there was “no paparazzi” or people walking around with camera phones, posting celebrities’ activity to social media for all to see.

