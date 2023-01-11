Gwyneth Paltrow Brags About Being a Celebrity in the 90s: One Could ‘Do Cocaine and Not get Caught’

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow recalled what it was like being a celebrity in the 90s during Monday’s episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, telling Corden that one could “do cocaine and not get caught,” as well as take home random men, because there was “no paparazzi” or people walking around with camera phones, posting one’s activity to social media for all to see.

“It was great, I mean talk about doing cocaine and not getting caught,” Paltrow said, laughing, after being asked by Corden what it was like being “so famous” in the 90s, “when there was no social media” or people with camera phones.

Watch Below:

The Talented Mr. Ripley star went on to boast about how a celebrity in the 90s could also take home random men, “and no one would know,” because there was “no paparazzi.”

“You could just be at a bar and be, like, having fun, dance on a table — no camera phones,” Paltrow said.

“Especially in New York,” the Goop founder continued. “Interestingly enough, there were no paparazzi, like, you could stumble out of a bar and go home with some rando, and no one would know.”

While Paltrow laughs about celebrities being able to partake in illegal drug usage and “not get caught” in the 90s, other people — such as low-income minorities serving prison terms for drug use — are not afforded the same privilege as the Hollywood elite.

