Netflix Cancels Animated Preschooler Show ‘Ridley Jones’ That Features Gender ‘Non-Binary’ Bison

David Ng

Netflix has canceled the animated preschooler series Ridley Jones, which features a young female bison who identifies as gender “non-binary” in its fifth and final season.

The series, which debuted in 2021, follows the adventures of a young human girl who discovers that the exhibits at her local natural history museum come to life at night.

Creator Chris Nee recently confirmed the show’s cancellation while also blasting Netflix for failing to promote the series.

“Oh and yes, this is the end of the series,” she tweeted last week. “They cancelled us after what they just put out. They threw all the specials, the xmas special (now?), the feature length special, the CYNDI LAUPER episode and just quietly slipped it onto the service. So this is it.”

Nee described the series as “the first preschool show that has a non-binary character coming out.”

The “non-binary” character is a young female bison who has renounced her biological gender, changed her pronouns to “they/them,” and now wants to be known as “Fred.”

Watch below:

This isn’t the first time Netflix has added a “non-binary” character to a children’s show.

In 2019, the Netflix cartoon She-Ra and the Princesses of Power introduced the character Double Trouble who was born male but claims to be “gender-nonconforming.”

The following year, Netflix canceled She-Ra and the Princesses of Power.

