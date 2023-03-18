Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ Trailer Gets More than 1 Million Dislikes in One Week, Left Blames ‘MAGA Racists’

The first full trailer for Disney’s live-action version of The Little Mermaid is proving to be massively unpopular, garnering more than 1 million “dislikes” on YouTube less than a week after its unveiling Sunday during the Oscars.

Left-wing activists, including Disney star Josh Gad, are blaming “MAGA racists” for the overwhelmingly negative reaction while neglecting to mention that similar trashings have befallen other remakes, including last year’s live-action Pinnochio and 2016’s female-centric Ghostbusters, both of which had predominantly white casts.

The Little Mermaid trailer has accumulated 1.1 million “dislikes” on YouTube as of Friday afternoon, while the number of “likes” stands at just 196,000, according to a Google Chrome extension that unblocks the “dislikes” counter.

The teaser trailer, which was released six months ago, has received 3.5 million “dislikes,” versus 1.2 million “likes.”

Set to debut in cinemas May 26, the live-action The Little Mermaid features an ethnically diverse cast, with actress Halle Bailey, who is black, in the title role and Melissa McCarthy, who is white, as Ursula, the sea witch. The two actresses appeared onstage at the Oscars on Sunday to present the trailer in what felt like a glorified Disney junket.

The left is trying to blame Trump supporters for the trailer’s negative reception, claiming without evidence that “MAGA racists” have launched a “dislike” campaign against the movie.

Actor Josh Gad, who starred in another Disney live-action remake Beauty and the Beast, helped to spread the smear to his more than 660,000 Twitter followers.

Imagine being so broken and pathetic in life that your chief concern is the skin color of… a make-believe singing mermaid. https://t.co/7F6F8LT2b9 — Josh Gad (@joshgad) March 16, 2023

As Breitbart News reported, Disney’s teaser for the recent live-action remake of Pinnochio received a similar online thrashing from the public, with “dislikes” outstripping “likes” by more than tenfold.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com