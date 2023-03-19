‘Backstreet Boys’ Singer Nick Carter Outlines Defense Against Rape Allegations

Nick Carter, a member of the 1990s pop boy band Backstreet Boys, has hit back at a sexual battery lawsuit against him brought by an autistic girl and built on allegations of assault from 20 years ago.

According to new legal docs as seen by TMZ, Carter says he has 12 people who have testified the alleged victim’s version of events can’t possibly be true.

The lawsuit filed by Shannon “Shay” Ruth alleges Carter sexually assaulted her in 2001 when she was just 17, saying it filled her life with confusion and pain, as Breitbart News reported.

“The last 21 years have been filled with pain, confusion, frustration, shame and self-harm that are a direct result of Nick Carter raping me,” she said in a Facebook Livestream press conference alongside her lawyers.

“Even though I’m autistic and live with cerebral palsy, I believe that nothing has affected me more or had a more lasting impact on my life than what Nick Carter did and said to me,” the alleged victim claimed.

“After he raped me, I remember him calling me a ‘retarded bitch’ and grabbing me and leaving bruises on my arm.”

Ruth said she did not come forward earlier, believing she could “go to jail” over Carter’s alleged assault, according to Fox News.

Her attorney, Mark Boskovich, said in the press conference that three other women will be included in the lawsuit.

Now Carter is hitting back, according to the TMZ outlet, as the singer maintains his dozen witnesses support his claim of innocence and testified “it was impossible for him to interact with the alleged victim after the concert … they say there was no autograph line and fans had no access to the tour bus staging area.”

Nick further alleges one of Ruth’s close friends at the time testified Ruth is lying about being autistic and suffering from cerebral palsy … and she doesn’t even believe Ruth was at the concert.