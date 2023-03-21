Alleged Serial Pooper Defecates in Aisle Near Chelsea and Hillary Clinton at New York Theater

An alleged serial pooper reportedly dropped a fat, smelly turd in the aisle near where former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was sitting alongside her daughter at the Shubert Theater in New York as they were watching a performance of Some Like it Hot.

The disgusting incident reportedly occurred prior to the show’s intermission, with sources telling Page Six it was either a one-off incident or a regular occurrence from a serial pooper.

“Last week when Hillary and Chelsea Clinton were in the audience,” said a source. “The lights came up for intermission and there were two human turds in the aisle just near the famous political duo. The house crew dealt with it very appropriately and quickly, and Hillary and Chelsea remained in the theater for the second act.”

“There was an incident when Hillary Clinton and Chelsea attended,” another source claimed. “It was an elderly person and it’s rather sad, but yes, the house staff worked quickly to help resolve the situation and act two started as scheduled.”

Fan poops in aisle near Hillary and Chelsea Clinton at Broadway show https://t.co/zl1R6COYmM pic.twitter.com/9fZmw4OKXA — Page Six (@PageSix) March 20, 2023

Neither Hillary Clinton nor Chelsea Clinton has indicated they knew of the incident.

One of the sources said an eyewitness “spoke to the house manager, who said that it was actually the fourth time it had happened.”

The source said that the person could either be intentionally pooping in the theater or smuggling it in from elsewhere.

“There is someone who is either shitting in the aisle, or surreptitiously dumping defecation that they smuggled into the theater,” the source said.

Another source refuted that statement and called the putrid act a sad accident.

“The show has been attracting VIPs including Steven Spielberg, Martin Short, Debbie Allen, Bo Derek, Eddie Izzard, Hank Azaria, Kristin Chenoweth and more. A rep for the show did not comment on the alleged incidents that put the deuce in the forty-deuce district,” noted Page Six.