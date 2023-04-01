Miley Cyrus Donates to LGBTQ Org that Targets Children After Elementary School Bans her ‘Rainbowland’ Song

Pop star Miley Cyrus’ Happy Hippie Foundation donated to an LGBTQ organization that specifically targets children in response to a Wisconsin school district banning the singer’s “Rainbowland” song in an elementary school.

The Waukesha School District in Waukesha, Wisconsin, prohibited first-graders from singing Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton’s 2017 collaboration “Rainbowland” on Monday, citing a rule against controversial issues in the classroom, according to a report by Stereogum.

Cyrus’ Happy Hippie Foundation responded to that decision by announcing it would donate to Pride And Less Prejudice, an organization that provides “LGBTQ-inclusive books to Pre-K through 3rd grade classrooms,” according to its website.

“To the inspiring first grade students at Heyer Elementary, keep being YOU. We believe in our Happy Hippie heart that you’ll be the ones to brush the judgment and fear aside and make all of us more understanding and accepting,” Happy Hippie Foundation wrote on social media.

In honor & celebration of your BRIGHT future Happy Hippie is making a donation to @lessprejudice to help make classrooms more inclusive! 💛💛💛 — Happy Hippie Foundation (@happyhippiefdn) March 29, 2023

“In honor & celebration of your BRIGHT future Happy Hippie is making a donation to @lessprejudice to help make classrooms more inclusive!” the foundation added in a followup post.

Waukesha Superintendent James Sebert told WPR that “the question was around whether the song was appropriate for the age and maturity level of the first-grade students.”

While Cyrus donates to a foundation that superficially targets children, states and parents of young children are struggling to keep queer-theorist propaganda away from their children.

Last year, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed the state’s anti-grooming Parental Rights in Education law, which prohibits classroom instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through 3rd grade — a move that outraged transgender activists.

Earlier this month in Tennessee, Gov. Bill Lee signed into law bills that ban sex change operations, cross-sex hormone therapy, and puberty blockers on children who are attempting to transition, in addition to banning drag performances on public property and in the presence of children.

On Monday, 28-year-old Audrey Hale, who believed she was a male, stalked the halls of Covenant School in Nashville, where she killed three children and three adults before she was successfully taken down by authorities.

After being asked by reporters if there was “any reason to believe that how she identifies has any motive for targeting the school,” Nashville Police Chief John Drake said, “There is some theory to that,” indicating that transgender ideology played a role in Hale’s motive. Authorities have yet to release a manifesto she wrote explaining her plans.

