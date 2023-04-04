Watch: Kid Rock Shoots Up Cases of Bud Light in Response to Dylan Mulvaney Deal — ‘F**k Anheuser-Busch ‘

Kid Rock has posted of video of himself shooting up cases of Bud Light in an apparent response to the beer brand’s hiring of transgender social media personality Dylan Mulvaney as its newest spokesperson.

“Fuck Bud Light. And fuck Anheuser-Busch. Have a terrific day,” Kid Rock said in the video, flashing his middle finger.

Watch below:

As Breitbart News reported, the makers of Bud Light have teamed up with male-to-female transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney to promote the beer brand on social media. Anheuser-Busch has even put Mulvaney’s face on Bud Light cans to commemorate Mulvaney’s “365 days” of being a “girl.”

Budweiser have released a Dylan Mulvaney Beer congratulating the biological man on 365 days of being a girl “cheers to 365 days” 🍺 🍻 FYI it’s not an April Fools Joke. They actually are paying Dylan to be the new face of BudLight 😒#dylanmulvaney #transgender pic.twitter.com/WSpu0x2MsC — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 1, 2023

Mulvaney has posted at least two videos on social media to promote Bud Light. In one, he wears an evening gown while sipping from a Bud Light can and yammering about March Madness. Another video shows Mulvaney cavorting in a bubble bath and sipping Bud Light while listening to hold music on the speakerphone.

Mulvaney has become a favored celebrity in the Biden administration.

President Joe Biden (D) met with Mulvaney at a White House event in October where the Commander-in-Chief praised online celebrity and reaffirmed his support of transgender activist causes, including the push to allow biological men to use women’s bathrooms.

In March, Vice President Kamala Harris sent Mulvaney a letter thanking him for continuing “to break barriers and inspire young people across our Nation and around the world.”

