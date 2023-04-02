Bud Light Hires ‘Transgender’ Dylan Mulvaney to Sell Beer

The executives who sell Bud Light beer to ordinary Americans have picked a new spokesman: Dylan Mulvaney, the former gay man who is now pretending to be a woman.

Mulvaney said:

This month I celebrated my day 365 of womanhood and Bud Light sent me possibly the best gift ever — A can with my face on it! Check out my Instagram story to see how you can enjoy March Madness with Bud Light and maybe win some money too. Love ya. Cheers! Go Team! Whatever team you love, I love too!

Dylan Mulvaney has become the new brand ambassador for Bud Light. 🍺 The beer brand even made a special edition Dylan Mulvaney Can celebrating his 365 days of girlhood. (This is not April Fools, it’s actually real) 🍺🍻🍺😒🍻🍺🍻 #dylanmulvaney #trans #transgender pic.twitter.com/xuu87WxrvZ — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 1, 2023

The executives’ decision to pick Mulvaney may prove to be a commercial disaster for the company’s most famous product, Budweiser beer, which has long been marketed as “The King of Beers”:

HELL NO TO THE

"QUEEN of BEERS"

The WOKE idiots will never learn their lesson!! Beer tastes like Piss anyways…. pic.twitter.com/1Tsi12x8mO — The Strong 71 (@TheStrong1971) April 2, 2023

Budweiser beer is owned produced, and marketed by a Belgian company, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV.

Mulvaney has become a leading face ace of transgenderism in the United States after his claim to be a woman was endorsed by President Joe Biden and Vice President Harris.

When asked by Dylan Mulvaney what politicians can do to advocate for trans people, specifically trans women of color, President Biden said politicians should accomplish this by being seen with people like Mulvaney, and that once people see Mulvaney they will change their minds. pic.twitter.com/Tu8zYN3WaR — boysvswomen.com (@boysvswomen) October 24, 2022

Many executives have also picked him as a quasi-female spokesman to help sell several fashion and consumer-product brands — despite his failure to sell himself to potential romantic partners.

In comments reported by the Daily Mail, Mulvaney:

… laments a moribund romantic life, and says that all [his] matches on the exclusive dating app Raya seem to have second thoughts and reject the pairing before they even go on a date. ‘I still haven’t been kissed as a girl. And I assumed that I would have had that happen before day 365,’ Mulvaney lamented. ‘Every day, I’m realizing that probably won’t happen.’

“I’m getting a little impatient because, especially when you’re feeling yourself and even looking at that Grammys picture, I’m like, that’s somebody who should not be single,” Mulvaney told People magazine on March 2. “But then you’re like, wait, why is no one in the DMs?”

Mulvaney’s relationship failure is unsurprising. In September 2019, Breitbart News reported:

Transgender men who try to live as women face sexual rejection from 71 percent of lesbians and 97.3 percent of men, the survey said. The survey did not say if the men had undergone cosmetic surgery. … The new survey of transgender rejection matches prior results from a 2017 survey, which also showed that many Americans decently sympathize with transgender people and want to help them. Just four percent of normal heterosexual Americans said they would be “very open” to dating a “transgender person,” and only a third [of them] would be willing to tell their parents about the relationship, according to the survey by YouGov.com.

Mulvaney’s sudden new fame is fueled by the Democrats’ desire to be the champion of minorities, and by progressives’ semi-religious faith that government can help people transform themselves — regardless of genetics — without significant risks.

The transformative faith was damaged last week when a suicidal woman who insisted she was a transgender man killed six people during a suicide and murder rampage. She targeted the six victims — three adults and three children — at her former high school in Nashville, Tenn.

But transgenderism is also being backed by many top executives who force their employees to treat “transgender” employees as members of the other sex.

“Capitalism loves transgenderism,” said a March 30 article in Spiked.com:

The cult of gender self-ID is ‘well-suited to the needs of the capitalist class’. All identity politics is. Hence every HR department in Christendom has a copy of Robin DiAngelo’s White Fragility. Hence ‘diversity training’ is all the rage among bosses who are always on the lookout for ways to divide and rule their workforce. Hence big businesses coat themselves in the Pride colours, hoping their feverishly expressed fealty to the new neoliberal ideologies will distract from their maltreatment of their workers. Transgenderism is every capitalist’s favourite fad right now because they instinctively recognise that it is neoliberalism in drag. It is a hyper-consumerist ideology, with its off-the-shelf identities, which entices the young in particular to treat the self as the only site of radical overhaul and to fiercely police older generations, especially women, who use the ‘wrong’ pronouns or think the ‘wrong’ thought. Capitalists can’t believe their luck.

“The boss class is absolutely fine with the creation of a new generation [which is] so obsessed with changing their bodies that they lack the time, energy and balls (literally, in some cases) to change the world,” the article added.

Executives are using Mulvaney to sell brands such as Ulta Beauty, Crest toothpaste, Instacart shopping service, and CeraVe skin lotion.