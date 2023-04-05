‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Trailer Sneaks in Transgender Flag: ‘Protect Trans Kids’

The latest trailer for Sony’s animated Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is promoting gender transitions for children by sneaking in a transgender flag with the words “Protect Trans Kids.”

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which is set to open in cinemas June 2, is the sequel to the Oscar-winning 2018 Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which was a box-office hit grossing $375.5 million worldwide.

The new movie continues the story of Brooklyn teen Miles Morales, who in the first movie assumed the mantle of Spider-Man from Queens-native Peter Parker. On Tuesday, Sony dropped the new trailer, which has been viewed more than 16 million times on YouTube.

The transgender flag, which was spotted by the @EndWokeness Twitter account, appears just after the 2:00 minute mark.

They snuck a poster about “trans kids” into the new Spider-Man trailer pic.twitter.com/6mOJ4AYnVg — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 5, 2023

Watch below:

Marvel, which is producing the movie along with Sony, has aggressively pushed transgenderism on its fan base by introducing trans and gender “non-binary” characters.

As Breitbart News reported last year, the brand rolled out more transgender comic book characters, including the trans mutants known as Escapade and her friend, Morgan Red.

Meanwhile, Marvel shows on Disney+ have embraced gender non-conformity, with shows like Loki and Ironheart featuring transgender or “gender fluid” characters.

