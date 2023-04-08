Mo’Nique Comes Out as Bisexual in Netflix Special, Accuses Churches of ‘Ripping Apart Motherf**king Families’

Oscar-winner Mo’Nique has come out as bisexual in her new Netflix stand-up comedy special in which she also accuses Christian churches of “ripping apart motherfucking families” over LGBTQ issues.

My Name Is Mo’Nique, which debuted Tuesday, culminates with her coming out to the live audience, though she teased it as part of a slow build-up, referring to it as “my secret” that she wanted to keep from her religious grandmother who had previously rejected her own lesbian daughter, Mo’Nique’s aunt.

“Now I know you’re all looking at me at this moment and thinking, ‘Wait a minute, bitch. Are you a motherfucking dyke?'” she joked. “No I’m not — all the way.”

Mo’Nique then regaled her coming out to her husband after many years of soul searching. “I said, ‘Daddy, I want to be with another woman sexually,” she recalled. “And he looked at me, so beautifully and so patient and so loving — and said, ‘Bitch, me too!'”

Earlier in her set, Mo’Nique blasted Christian churches for, she claims, “ripping apart motherfucking families” over LGBTQ issues.

“See my grandmother could not come to grips that she had a gay daughter,” she said. “She could only love her privately. She couldn’t love her publicly. Because the church had my grandmother fucked up.”

She continued: “That godddamn church, baby, in our communities will do some shit to us, and rip apart motherfucking families just like it’s going out of goddamn style, and they;’ll put the nam of Jesus in front of it.”

Mo’Nique’s Netflix special comes after she sued the streamer for racial and sex discrimination, alleging the company offered to pay her less than other comedians of her caliber. The parties eventually settled the lawsuit.

