Mike Yung, a former America’s Got Talent semi-finalist, was singing on a New York City Subway platform when he was joined by Ed Sheeran.

Mike Yung, who competed on Season 12 of America’s Got Talent, was featured in an Instagram video showing him performing the Ed Sheeran song “Eyes Closed.” Shockingly, he was soon joined in song by the man himself.

As Yung was singing, Sheeran walked up from behind him and began singing along, prompting Yung to turn around and give his fellow singer a hug.

“Oh wow,” Yung said to Sheeran. “You just made my day.”

And the admiration was clearly mutual.

“I f*cking love you,” Sheeran replied before asking Yung to continue singing.

Yung’s voice boomed through the area while Sheeran sang along again in the background.

Afterward, Sheeran invited Yung to the show he was holding that evening and handed him what appeared to be two tickets.

Yung later thanked Sheeran in the caption of another Instagram post.

“Thanks for the tickets bro the show was Amazing,” he wrote.

Before appearing on America’s Got Talent, Yung had achieved a measure of recognition in 2016 after a video of him singing on the subway went viral, Pitchfork reported.

He told the outlet he had been signed to a label in the 1970s and was gearing up to record an album. However, he recalled, the label went bankrupt before he was able to do so.

Over the next couple of decades, he continued to perform — both with various bands and in the venue with which he is most closely associated today: the New York City Subway, per Pitchfork.

“I know that the things that I do is not done anymore. It’s very rare that you find somebody that sings like me without a microphone,” he told the outlet. “You have to love what you do. All of us are blessed, but I’m blessed to wake up in the morning and be able to sing at 7:30 a.m. when I have to.”