Disneyland Gay and Transgender ‘Pride Nite’ to Welcome Children of All Ages

Disneyland has announced its first gay “Pride Nite” celebration, which will be the California park’s first-ever, after-hours event celebrating Pride Month. Children of all ages will be admitted to the party, which will feature Disney-themed celebrations of gay and transgender people.

“Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite” is set to take place June 13 and 15, starting 9 p.m., at Disneyland in Anaheim, California. Tickets will cost $139 per person for those ages three and up, which includes admission to Disneyland Park three hours before the party begins. Kids younger than three will get in free.

Disney said the Pride Nite party will feature a Pride-themed parade featuring Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse ,and their friends dressed in “special attire.” There will also be dance parties and access to theme park rides.

As Breitbart News reported, the Walt Disney Co. has been aggressively pushing gay and transgender ideology in its entertainment aimed at kids.

In the past year alone, Disney fought Florida over its anti-grooming Parental Rights in Education law, created multiple transgender characters for its children’s shows, put gay characters at the center of its big-budget movies, and even launched an LGBTQ-themed apparel line.

In 2021, the Disney+ streaming service hosted This Is Me: Pride Celebration Spectacular, a musical special on YouTube starring drag queen Nina West, with performances of popular Disney songs re-imagined with LGBTQ themes.

