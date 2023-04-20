Leftists Excoriate Actress Cheryl Hines for Supporting Husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Presidential Challenge to Joe Biden

BOSTON, MA - APRIL 19: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife Actress Cheryl Hines wave to supporters on stage after announcing his candidacy for President on April 19, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. An outspoken anti-vaccine activist, RFK Jr. joins self-help author Marianne Williamson in the Democratic presidential field of …
Scott Eisen/Getty Images
Paul Bois

Leftists have pounced on Curb Your Enthusiasm actress Cheryl Hines after she voiced support for her husband, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., amid his decision to challenge President Biden for the Democrat nomination.

As Breitbart News reported, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. officially announced his decision to run for president on Wednesday by running on a populist, anti-establishment platform.

“I’ve come here today to announce my candidacy for Democratic nomination for President of the United States,” Kennedy said at his campaign launch in Boston. “My mission over the next 18 months of this campaign, and throughout my presidency, will be to end the corrupt merger of state and corporate power that is threatening now to impose a new kind of corporate feudalism on our country.”

Though Cheryl Hines has been critical of her husband’s anti-vaccine advocacy in the past, she did issue a short statement in support of her husband’s presidential run.

“My husband, Robert Kennedy Jr. announced today he will be running for President and I support his decision,” the 57-year-old actress told People.

“He is a fearless leader who understands the needs of the American people and has devoted his life fighting for democracy,” she added. Hines also introduced RFK Jr. at his campaign rally on Wednesday.

Last year, Cheryl Hines publicly denounced her husband when he referenced Holocaust victim Anne Frank while speaking out against the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate.

“Even in Hitler’s Germany, you could cross the Alps into Switzerland. You could hide in an attic like Anne Frank did,” he said.

Hines later said after a public backlash, “My husband’s reference to Anne Frank at a mandate rally in D.C. was reprehensible and insensitive. The atrocities that millions endured during the Holocaust should never be compared to anyone or anything. His opinions are not a reflection of my own.”

Still, the fact that Hines came to her husband’s support as he launched his presidential campaign — something members of his own Democrat dynasty family have not done — sparked ire from leftists who believe that he will sabotage the Biden campaign.

Paul Roland Bois joined Breitbart News in 2021.

