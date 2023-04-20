Leftists Excoriate Actress Cheryl Hines for Supporting Husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Presidential Challenge to Joe Biden

Leftists have pounced on Curb Your Enthusiasm actress Cheryl Hines after she voiced support for her husband, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., amid his decision to challenge President Biden for the Democrat nomination.

As Breitbart News reported, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. officially announced his decision to run for president on Wednesday by running on a populist, anti-establishment platform.

“I’ve come here today to announce my candidacy for Democratic nomination for President of the United States,” Kennedy said at his campaign launch in Boston. “My mission over the next 18 months of this campaign, and throughout my presidency, will be to end the corrupt merger of state and corporate power that is threatening now to impose a new kind of corporate feudalism on our country.”

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. thanks his wife Cheryl Hines after announcing 2024 presidential bid: “I think when the American people get to know her, that they are gonna be more excited about having a really funny first lady in the White House than they are about me being president.” pic.twitter.com/apOCvZMSgC — The Recount (@therecount) April 19, 2023

Though Cheryl Hines has been critical of her husband’s anti-vaccine advocacy in the past, she did issue a short statement in support of her husband’s presidential run.

“My husband, Robert Kennedy Jr. announced today he will be running for President and I support his decision,” the 57-year-old actress told People.

“He is a fearless leader who understands the needs of the American people and has devoted his life fighting for democracy,” she added. Hines also introduced RFK Jr. at his campaign rally on Wednesday.

Last year, Cheryl Hines publicly denounced her husband when he referenced Holocaust victim Anne Frank while speaking out against the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate.

“Even in Hitler’s Germany, you could cross the Alps into Switzerland. You could hide in an attic like Anne Frank did,” he said.

Hines later said after a public backlash, “My husband’s reference to Anne Frank at a mandate rally in D.C. was reprehensible and insensitive. The atrocities that millions endured during the Holocaust should never be compared to anyone or anything. His opinions are not a reflection of my own.”

Still, the fact that Hines came to her husband’s support as he launched his presidential campaign — something members of his own Democrat dynasty family have not done — sparked ire from leftists who believe that he will sabotage the Biden campaign.

CBS News reports that Steve Bannon spent months convincing Robert F. Kennedy to run for President. The goal being to create chaos in the Democratic Party and spread Kennedy’s anti-vaxx views. He is married to actress Cheryl Hines who supports his Presidential run. pic.twitter.com/RrxIQVa0WC — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) April 19, 2023

Ugh I hate that Cheryl Hines supports an antivaxxer. That's extremely pathetic. https://t.co/Dh7NPTzBiY — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) April 19, 2023

Kennedy’s wife, actress Cheryl Hines, is introducing him now. Note: members of the Kennedy family are not supporting his bid pic.twitter.com/p5hfdy0Z02 — Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) April 19, 2023

At RFK Jr.'s presidential announcement, Cheryl Hines introduces Dennis Kucinich. There seems to be a pretty concerted attempt here to focus on the "Democrat" part and not the "everything RFK constantly says about vaccines" part — Anna Merlan (@annamerlan) April 19, 2023

Yeaaaah, I held out as long as I could, but I've lost all respect for Cheryl Hines. — Charlotte Clymer 🇺 (@cmclymer) April 19, 2023

As I said previously, when even the Kennedy family is refusing to support RFK, Jr.'s bid for office, that's the biggest red flag and the only one you really need. Cheryl Hines needs better girlfriends in her life. — Charlotte Clymer 🇺 (@cmclymer) April 19, 2023

Cheryl Hines has become Willa from Succession. https://t.co/toxus1mllU — Joel Stein (@thejoelstein) April 19, 2023

I forgot he was married to Cheryl Hines. So disappointed for her. — Walter Masterson (@waltermasterson) April 20, 2023

Paul Roland Bois joined Breitbart News in 2021. He also directed the award-winning feature film, EXEMPLUM, which can be viewed for FREE on Tubi or rented at VIMEO On Demand. Follow him on Twitter @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms as well as on Truth Social @paulboisbreitbart.