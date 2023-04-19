Just under a third of President Joe Biden’s 2020 voters either support an already declared Democrat candidate or are undecided about who they would vote for in a primary, according to a poll.

The Suffolk University/ USA Today poll released Wednesday shows that 67 percent of Democrats who voted for Biden in 2020 want the president to win the Democrat nomination.

• Williamson — 5% USA Today/Suffolk (A-) | n=600 https://t.co/73dBt1TiR3 — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) April 19, 2023

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the son of the late U.S. Attorney General Robert Kennedy, holds the support of 14 percent of 2020 Biden voters. The number could climb in subsequent surveys as he officially launched his candidacy on Wednesday in Boston, Massachusetts, after the poll came out.

Suffolk County Political Research Center Director David Peleologos told USA Today that “Kennedy, although a long shot at this point, starts in double digits and can’t be ignored.”

Another five percent of Biden voters back Marianne Williamson, who in March became the first Democrat to enter the fray. She told Breitbart News over the weekend that Biden, who has not yet formally announced a reelection bid, “hasn’t done enough” for working-class Americans.

The remaining 13 percent of Biden’s 2020 voters are undecided.

“The poll was taken by landline and cellphone of 600 Biden voters, identified from national and state polls from 2020 to 2022,” USA Today‘s Susan Page wrote.

She did not specify the dates on which Suffolk University conducted the poll but noted the margin of error is plus or minus four percentage points.

The survey comes on the heels of a Morning Consult poll released last week, which found Biden at seventy percent of support with Democrat voters, Kennedy at ten percent, and Williamson at four percent.

Kennedy announced his candidacy at the Boston Park Plaza, where he recounted his familial ties to the city and declared his mission to “end the corrupt merger of state and corporate power that is threatening now to impose a new kind of corporate feudalism on our country.”