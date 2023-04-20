Transgender Disney Star Juliana Joel Blasts ‘Groomer’ Label: I’m Not Teaching Kids to Inject Themselves with Hormones

Transgender Disney Channel actor Juliana Joel has blasted the “groomer” label conservatives have used to describe those who want to indoctrinate children in radical gender ideology and the gay lifestyle.

Juliana Joel — a male-to-female transgender who stars in the Disney Channel sitcom Raven’s Home — spoke out during a recent interview on Christy Carlson Romano’s podcast “Vulnerable.”

“What do you think I’m going to do on that show? You think I’m gonna get on there and teach kids how to inject themselves with hormones? No,” Joel said.

Watch below:

While the interview focused mainly on Joel’s gender transition and subsequent Hollywood career, the conversation turned toward the growing public backlash against the proliferation of transgenderism in children’s entertainment — an effort that the Walt Disney Co. has aggressively spearheaded.

Joel referred disparagingly to parents who say “Oh I’m canceling Disney. We need to boycott Disney. Here they go trying to groom our kids.”

The actor recounted an anecdote about a co-star whose neighbor asked, “What’s going on with Disney? They’re hiring ‘transgendereds’ now.”

Joel continued: “First of all, that’s not how you say it. If you’re gonna insult me at least insult me correctly. And I was just like, really? Really? Like, what do you think I’m going to do on that show? You think I’m gonna get on there and teach kids how to inject themselves with hormones? No. My character doesn’t even talk about being trans. Raven brings it up once and it’s nothing.”

Raven’s Home, which is targeted at pre-teens and teens, introduced Joel’s character “Nikki” last years as part of the show’s fifth season. “Nikki” is a social media influencer hired by Raven to promote her new design studio.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com