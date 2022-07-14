Disney Channel’s ‘Raven’s Home’ Debuts First Transgender Character

Disney Channels’ Raven’s Home — a spinoff of That’s So Raven — has introduced its first transgender character, “Nikki,” played by transgender actor Juliana Joel.

Raven’s Home, which is targeted at pre-teens and teens, introduced “Nikki” in last week’s episode as part of the show’s fifth season. “Nikki” is a social media influencer hired by Raven to promote her new design studio.

Watch below:

Joel confirmed the appearance in an Instagram post.

“1st out Trans character on Disney Channel? I can finally share that I’ve joined the season 5 cast of Raven’s Home on Disney Channel !” the actor wrote.

Joel called the episode a “win” for transgenders.

“With all of the anti-trans hate and narratives in media and society, it was a win. I claimed a dream and space for myself while so much of the world is trying to erase me & my community. And now I get to be that person I wish I had to watch on TV growing up. So never tell yourself it can’t happen because it can, in ways you never dreamt possible.”

This isn’t the first time Disney has introduced a trans character in entertainment aimed at kids.

As Breitbart News reported, the new animated Disney+ series Baymax features a transgender “man” who menstruates, wears a transgender pride shirt, and gives advice on which maxi pad to buy.

Disney’s Marvel superhero series Loki recently revealed that its title character is “gender fluid.”

The Walt Disney Co. has come under fire for aggressively promoting a transgender agenda after videos obtained by journalist Christopher Rufo showed company leaders bragging about promoting LGBTQ ideology to young children through the studio’s entertainment.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek has dedicated the company to radical LGBTQ activism and has promised to continue fighting Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law, saying the company will work to get the legislation repealed.

