NBC ‘Tonight Show’ Staffer Shames Jimmy Fallon for Partying at Met Gala as Show Shuts Down amid Strike

A staffer for NBC’s Tonight Show has publicly shamed her own boss — host Jimmy Fallon — for his seemingly insensitive decision to party the night away at the glitzy Met Gala on Monday as his own staff and crew face the prospect of long-term unemployment due to the Hollywood writers strike.
Sarah Kobos — who is a senior photo coordinator for the Tonight Show, according to her Twitter bio — also accused Fallon of skipping a staff meeting on Tuesday morning.
“He wasn’t even at the meeting this morning to tell us we won’t get paid after this week,” she tweeted. “@jimmyfallon please support your staff. Had fun bowling with ya last week, but a fun party won’t pay my rent.”
At the Met Gala, Fallon expressed his support for striking Hollywood writers, saying in a red carpet interview that “I wouldn’t have my show if it wasn’t for my staff.”
