NBC ‘Tonight Show’ Staffer Shames Jimmy Fallon for Partying at Met Gala as Show Shuts Down amid Strike

A staffer for NBC’s Tonight Show has publicly shamed her own boss — host Jimmy Fallon — for his seemingly insensitive decision to party the night away at the glitzy Met Gala on Monday as his own staff and crew face the prospect of long-term unemployment due to the Hollywood writers strike.

Sarah Kobos — who is a senior photo coordinator for the Tonight Show, according to her Twitter bio — also accused Fallon of skipping a staff meeting on Tuesday morning.

“He wasn’t even at the meeting this morning to tell us we won’t get paid after this week,” she tweeted. “@jimmyfallon please support your staff. Had fun bowling with ya last week, but a fun party won’t pay my rent.”

He wasn’t even at the meeting this morning to tell us we won’t get paid after this week. @jimmyfallon please support your staff. Had fun bowling with ya last week, but a fun party won’t pay my rent https://t.co/hbOqiXxdFb — Sarah Kobos (@skobos) May 2, 2023

At the Met Gala, Fallon expressed his support for striking Hollywood writers, saying in a red carpet interview that “I wouldn’t have my show if it wasn’t for my staff.”

The Writers Guild of America declared a strike Monday night after the union failed to reach a new contract with Hollywood studios, throwing numerous TV shows and streaming series into jeopardy. The first casualties were the late-night comedy shows, like Fallon’s Tonight Show, which rely on teams of writers to come up with nightly monologues and snappy one-liners.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com