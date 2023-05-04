Report: Kevin Costner Won’t Return to ‘Yellowstone’ after Season Five

Kevin Costner is reportedly exiting his starring role in the hit series Yellowstone amid rumors of clashes with show co-creator Taylor Sheridan as well as the actor’s own impending divorce.

Paramount Network’s Yellowstone is currently in the midst of production of season five, which began airing in November and is set to conclude later this year. Costner is not returning to the show after the current season, sources close to the production told Entertainment Tonight.

Kevin Costner is not returning to #Yellowstone after season 5.https://t.co/K4OCXT8UBJ — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 3, 2023

In addition, it remains unclear when the cast and crew are going to return to Montana to complete the second part of the season.

News of Costner’s exit from the hit series comes just one day after it was reported that Costner’s wife of more than 18 years, Christine, has filed for divorce.

Yellowstone has been plagued by rumors of on-set disputes in recent weeks, including claims that Costner was only available to shoot for one week on the second part of season five.

The actor’s attorney, Marty Singer, denied the allegations in a statement to ET. “The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of season 5 of Yellowstone is an absolute lie. It’s ridiculous — and anyone suggesting it shouldn’t be believed for one second,” the lawyer said.

Costner has also been busy with his own passion project — an epic Western movie with the title Horizon that he is directing and starring in.

The success of Yellowstone has led to a growing number of spin-offs, including 1883 and 1923. Another spin-off, starring Matthew McConaughey has also been announced.

