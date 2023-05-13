Megyn Kelly Says ‘Come F**k Me Up’ to Charlize Theron After Oscar Winning Actress Vows Violence Against ‘Transphobes’

Megyn Kelly is taking up Hollywood star Charlize Theron’s threat to “fuck anybody up” who dares to challenge or question drag queen performances for children.

On Friday, Kelly — whom Charlize Theron played in the movie Bombshell — hit back during an episode of her podcast, saying, “why doesn’t Charlize Theron come and fuck me up?”

“I’m 100 percent against her on this,” Kelly explained. “Yes, there are fun drag queen shows — I’ve been to them. When we lived in Chicago I went to one and it was super fun. It was all adults.”

“But there are drag queen shows out there right now that are deeply disturbing, and they are happening in front of young children,” she continued, adding it could “include the grooming of young children.”

Kelly added: “Even she should be against this, trans kid or not,” referring to Theron’s adopted son who identifies as a transgender “girl.”

As Breitbart News reported, Charlize Theron recently appeared on the “Drag Isn’t Dangerous” fundraising telethon during which she told the drag community she has their collective backs.

“We love you queens,” the actress said. “We’re in your corner and we’ve got you, and I will fuck anybody up who’s trying to fuck with anything with you guys.”

The “Drag Isn’t Dangerous” telethon was designed to be a celebration of all things drag and reportedly raised more than $500,000 from 5,000 individual donors.

